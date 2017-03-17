AUSTINTOWN

Some people don’t have more than a little bowl of soup and a slice of bread to eat.

Deb Fuller, treasurer of the Austintown Council of PTAs, said that’s what the ninth annual Souper Supper at Austintown Fitch High School represents.

The event, organized by the Council of PTAs, provides patrons with a bowl of soup and a slice of bread. Patrons also have the option of purchasing a handmade ceramic bowl made by students in the Fitch art department. The proceeds go toward needy families in the Austintown schools.

Fuller said the event provided for 25 to 30 families last year, and the PTA generally provides $50 to $75 food vouchers for use in grocery stores.

“We like to give them a nice-size food voucher, not just a $20 voucher,” she said.

Everything is donated, so the revenue is all profit.

Read more about the program in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.