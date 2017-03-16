By KALEA HALL

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai sees Youngstown as a place that’s on the move.

“There’s innovation and entrepreneurship happening here,” Pai said.

As the chairman of the FCC, he wants to continue to see it on the move by making sure internet access is ubiquitous.

“I believe that with a good business plan and broadband connection you can really change the world,” Pai said. “The internet is really a game changer.”

Pai came to Youngstown on Thursday and met with five Youngstown Business Incubator companies, the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center and then toured America Makes.

Pai was appointed to the FCC by former President Barack Obama in 2012. In January, President Donald Trump appointed Pai as chairman.

Pai knew of the successes at YBI, and he is familiar with Youngstown because his wife is from Poland.

“He was very insightful,” said Barb Ewing, chief operating officer of YBI. “I think our companies gave a strong message of how important the FCC is to their future.”

A hot topic of discussion was net neutrality, which refers to the open internet principle.

Net neutrality means "innovators can develop products and services without asking for permission,”

according to the FCC website.

“I believe in a free and open internet,” Pai said. “We want to be careful about applying pre-emptive heavy-handed rules.”

The goal is to have a free and open internet that allows big and small companies have the opportunity to compete.

The FCC is also addressing the digital divide. In January, the commission approved the investment of $170 million for broadband expansion in New York. The investment was the first official action the FCC took with Chairman Pai.

“I have yet to meet a consumer that says I am satisfied with my internet,” he said.

In the future, Pai sees the development of “really exciting” networks including the replacement of 4G with 5G.

“The ability of 5G networks to change how businesses operate is going to be tremendous,” Pai said.