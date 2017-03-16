YOUNGSTOWN

The Federal Communications Commissioner Ajit Pai was in Youngstown today to tour America Makes and meet with Youngstown Business Incubator startups.

"It was really an invigorating morning," Pai said. "I got to meet some really diverse companies. Youngstown is on the move. There's innovation and entrepreneurship happening here."

Pai was appointed to the FCC in 2012 by then President Barack Obama. In January, President Donald Trump appointed him

as chairman.

"I believe that with a good business plan and broadband connection you can really change the world," he said. "As part of our mission at the FCC, we want to make sure internet access is ubiquitous."

The Youngstown visit "puts a little more spring in our step," he said.

Pai was aware of the entrepreneurship happening at YBI and familiar with Youngstown. His wife is from Poland.