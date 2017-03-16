— Ursuline fell behind early and never recovered in a 76-52 loss to Cleveland Central Catholic in a Division II boys basketball regional semifinal today.

The Irish struggled from the outset, trailing 11-6 after one quarter and 35-22 at halftime at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

When the Ironmen began the second half with a 14-5 run for a 49-29 lead late in the third quarter, any hopes of an Ursuline comeback were effectively dashed.

The Irish end the season at 19-9.

Ursuline's loss means Warren JFK is the final Mahoning Valley basketball team still alive in tournament play. The Eagles meet Lutheran East in a Division IV regional final Friday night at the Canton Fieldhouse.

It is a repeat of the end of the high school football season, when Warren JFK was the area's last team standing and eventually won the Division VII state championship.

