YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Attorney General's Office confirmed it is participating in a raid of the NYO Property Group with the Ohio Auditor's Office and Mahoning County law enforcement. The reason for the raid wasn't disclosed, but with the auditor's office leading the investigation it likely involves the company receiving water and wastewater funds from the city.

