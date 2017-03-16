JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

AG, state auditor raid downtown property group



Published: Thu, March 16, 2017 @ 11:09 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Attorney General's Office confirmed it is participating in a raid of the NYO Property Group with the Ohio Auditor's Office and Mahoning County law enforcement. The reason for the raid wasn't disclosed, but with the auditor's office leading the investigation it likely involves the company receiving water and wastewater funds from the city.

RELATED LINKS:

Youngstown council approves downtown hotel tax abatement

DoubleTree to open by Dec. 2017 downtown

Youngstown council to consider creating fund downtown amphitheater and park at Wednesday meeting

Valley native plans restaurant, apts. downtown

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes