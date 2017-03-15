Last year’s Youngstown State’s offensive line play was quietly one of the strongest areas of the team.

Between four different starting quarterbacks and a run-heavy offense, last year’s seniors Dylan Colucci and Brock Eisenhuth will be missed.

Now YSU is trying to find out who will replace the right side of the offensive line.

“We’re looking at their technique and for them to carry over what the coaches are teaching them,” YSU head coach Bo Pelini said. “There’s a lot of carry over from group drills and we’re seeing where they are.”

