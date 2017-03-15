YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Finance and Facilities Committee announced Wick Avenue construction will be completed by September of this year, “weather permitting.”

Rich White, university director of planning and construction, and John Hyden, executive director of facilities and support services, gave project updates during the committee meeting Wednesday.

Hyden said the Hallmark housing project on Lincoln Avenue is progressing well after some setbacks.

The privately funded project will be complete with a 220-bed facility including a game room, lounge area, clubhouse, fitness center and computer lab.

University President Jim Tressel said 70 percent of the beds are already reserved.

The committee also announced the Barnes and Noble Bookstore, a $5 million expenditure, is expected to be completed by July, and two commencement speakers have been chosen.

