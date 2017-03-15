— Warren JFK used a 9-0 run late in the third quarter to take control and beat McDonald 72-60 in a Division IV basketball regional semifinal Wednesday night.

The game was played in front of a capacity crowd at Warren G, Harding High School.

The Eagles (20-7) will meet Lutheran East in a regional final Friday at the Canton Fieldhouse.

McDonald ends its season with a record of 25-2.

Return to Vindy.com and read Thursday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.