WARREN — Warren JFK used a 9-0 run late in the third quarter to take control and beat McDonald 72-60 in a Division IV basketball regional semifinal Wednesday night.
The game was played in front of a capacity crowd at Warren G, Harding High School.
The Eagles (20-7) will meet Lutheran East in a regional final Friday at the Canton Fieldhouse.
McDonald ends its season with a record of 25-2.
Return to Vindy.com and read Thursday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.