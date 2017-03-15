COLUMBUS (AP) — Three security officers are suspended after video shared on Facebook showed a man being pepper-sprayed, hit with a baton and forced to the ground outside an Ohio hospital.

A spokesman says OhioHealth Grant Medical Center near downtown Columbus is investigating the Monday altercation.

Thirty-eight-year-old Shelton Adams was jailed on a disorderly conduct charge and pleaded not guilty. The Columbus Dispatch reports authorities say he’d been asked to leave the hospital after trying to punch security officers.

The video shows him stepping toward officers, then being shoved by one. Adams flicks a cigarette at that officer, who pepper-sprays him and hits him with a baton.

A witness in a nearby vehicle says she recorded it because she saw security personnel following Adams.