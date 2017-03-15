JOBS
US marshals arrest man in Youngstown on weapons charge



Published: Wed, March 15, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man wanted on a warrant from Trumbull County for being a felon in possession of a firearm was arrested on the same charge Tuesday after U.S. Marshals found him at a North Side home.

Reports said marshals were looking for Davaill Dow, 20, about 10:30 a.m. in a home in the 100 block of Upland Avenue. Reports said a marshal spotted Dow trying to climb out a window and he had a gun in his hand. Reports said he refused orders at gunpoint to drop the gun and went back inside the house, where he was arrested by other marshals.

Reports said marshals found a loaded .32-caliber revolver in the house and two other people in the house denied having a gun. Dow was taken to the Mahoning County jail. He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today.

