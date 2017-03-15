JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

US expected to announce charges related to Yahoo data breach



Published: Wed, March 15, 2017 @ 11:00 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is expected to announce charges tied to a mega breach of Yahoo user accounts.

Federal officials were expected to make a cybercrime announcement later today.

Mary McCord, the head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, was asked at a conference earlier in the morning about a report that the announcement was connected to a hack of Yahoo user accounts.

She said that while she could not discuss specifics, the case was a good example of cooperation between law enforcement and a company that's a hacking victim.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes