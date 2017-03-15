Few teams can say they’ve had the run of four consecutive district titles and Ursuline head coach Keith Gunther said that has a lot to do with how his team schedules.

By being an independent, the Irish have a lot more flexibility when scheduling. Instead of being forced to play half the teams on their schedule, Gunther can pick and choose who to go up against.

“I think [our schedule] prepares us for the tournament,” Gunther said. “I thought out Athletic Director understands since he’s a state winner of how you have to prepare for districts.

“When you’re an independent you don’t have to prepare for a league so you can go out and play multiple teams. We can travel and play top-level teams. It makes you better.”

