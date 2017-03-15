WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump earned $153 million and paid $36.5 million in income taxes in 2005, paying a roughly 25 percent effective tax rate thanks to a tax he has since sought to eliminate, according to newly disclosed tax documents.

The pages from Trump's federal tax return show the real-estate mogul also reported a business loss of $103 million that year, although the documents don't provide details. The forms show Trump paid an effective tax rate of 24.5 percent, a figure well above the roughly 10 percent the average American taxpayer forks over each year, but below the 27.4 percent that taxpayers earning $1 million a year average were paying at the time, according to data from the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.

The tax form was obtained by Pulitzer prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston, who runs the website DCReport.org, and reported on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show." Johnston, who has long reported on tax issues, said he received the documents in the mail, unsolicited.

Trump took to Twitter early today to cast doubt on Johnston's account.

"Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, 'went to his mailbox' and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS!"

Johnston, speaking to ABC's "Good Morning America" today, said it's entirely possible he received the returns from Trump himself or someone close to him, saying, "Donald has a long history of leaking things about himself."

He noted the real question remains the sources of Trump's income, saying Trump doesn't want us to know "who he's beholden to."