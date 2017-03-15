JOBS
Stolen 70-pound popcorn ball, valued at $700, returned



Published: Wed, March 15, 2017 @ 5:15 p.m.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 70-pound popcorn ball worth hundreds of dollars that was swiped from a suburban Cleveland shop where it was being auctioned has been returned.

The oversized snack dyed red, white and blue was taken from outside the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop over the weekend. But it was found intact in front of the shop today.

Police had earlier asked residents to keep an eye out for it.

Shop owner Dewey Forward had told Cleveland.com the popcorn ball could be returned with no questions asked and no charges filed.

It was created for a New Year's Eve popcorn ball drop and is being auctioned this week, with the proceeds slated to go toward renovations of a town hall. It's valued at $700.

