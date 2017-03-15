JOBS
Recent criminal activity in Girard, Liberty, Hubbard



Published: Wed, March 15, 2017 @ 8:20 p.m.

GIRARD

March 13

Animal complaint: A Broadway Avenue man reported a dog had attacked and killed his chihuahua.

Fraud: A North Avenue woman told authorities that while trying to buy a dog online from a seller in Fairfax, Va., she also was given instructions to send $248 via Western Union, but never received the animal.

Burglary: A man noticed a side door was open to a home in the 10 block of South Ward Avenue after someone had entered and taken about 5 feet of copper piping.

Weapon: A traffic stop on U.S. Route 422 resulted in the arrest of Matthew J. Irwin, 27, on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon when, police said, he admitted having a handgun under the driver’s seat. Irwin, of Summit Avenue, Girard, also was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

March 14

Summons: Police responded to a report of a man walking in the middle of the road and disrupting traffic on state Route 304 before they issued a summons charging Robert L. Durst III, 30, of West Street, Girard, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. A motorist had to swerve to avoid striking the man, a report said.

LIBERTY

March 10

Arrest: After responding to a report of an unwanted person at a Belmont Avenue motel, authorities charged Antwan A. Reeves, 33, with operating a vehicle impaired. Reeves, of Andrews Street, Sharon, Pa., had a 0.149 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Citation: Officers answered a call pertaining to an unwanted person at a Logan Way residence before they issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Gregory O. Bailey, 44, of Borden Street, Youngstown, with disorderly conduct. The homeowners became alarmed after having found the intoxicated stranger on their front porch, a report showed.

Criminal damaging: A Boardman man, 24, who had rented a room at a Belmont Avenue motel reportedly did $800 in damage to a bathroom door and part of a wall.

Criminal damaging: A Warren man in the 4900 block of Fifth Avenue noticed a sharp instrument had been used to scratch both sides of his car.

March 11

Weapon: A traffic stop on Belmont Avenue led to the arrest of William E. Crockett Jr., 29, of Dupont Street, Youngstown, on one felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and one misdemeanor count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after police said he had a loaded firearm and magazine. Also taken into custody was Heaven Townsend, 20, after officers discovered the Columbus woman was wanted on a Hubbard warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Harassment: A Vine Avenue woman said her former boyfriend has made and sent her numerous unwanted text messages and calls.

March 12

Arrest: After pulling a vehicle over on Belmont Avenue, officers took Shanice A. Hubbert, 21, into custody. Hubbert, of Logan Gate Road, Liberty, was wanted on a township warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court to face a theft charge.

Theft/criminal damaging: A man reported someone had entered his East Liberty Street residence before stealing a $100 steam mop then damaging a bathroom wall and a backyard fire pit. No forced entry had been made, however, he also told authorities.

Breaking and entering: Someone broke into a garage in the 2000 block of Burning Tree Lane and stole a power washer and three 12-foot stepladders.

March 13

Possible abuse: Police and firefighters responded to a Monticello Boulevard residence, where a woman alleged a relative has on occasion abused and neglected her, in part by refusing to tend to her medical needs.

Theft: A man reported $3,600 worth of his late mother’s jewelry missing from his Thomas Avenue home.

Identity fraud: A Mill Run Drive man told police he received a collections notice claiming he owes $579 to a satellite-TV account that he never had.

Attempted burglary: A woman alleged a Youngstown man, 34, became enraged and tried to break down her door when she refused to allow him to enter her Overbrook Avenue residence.

Scam: A Fifth Avenue man reported having gotten a call from a company claiming he owes money on a cash-advance debt from 2011 that’s in default, though the accuser said he never took part in such a transaction.

HUBBARD

March 10

Criminal damaging: A worker for a West Liberty Street business noticed a rear broken window. Damage came to $200.

Harassment: A Westview Avenue woman alleged a Hubbard man, 19, with whom she used to work has been posting unwanted material about her on social media.

Trespassing: Officers handed a criminal-trespassing warning to a Hubbard man, 59, after a Johnny K Boulevard couple reported he had rung their doorbell and knocked on their door about 2 a.m.

March 11

Arrest: After being pulled over in the 400 block of East Liberty Street, Joseph W. Shipton, 38, of South Main Street, Hubbard, was taken into custody on a Youngstown warrant charging failure to appear in court. Shipton also received a summons charging him with driving under suspension and other minor traffic offenses.

March 12

Theft: A Westview Avenue man reported $12, two phone-charger cords and an iPhone case had been removed from his vehicle.

