COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an employee at a bank.

Police say 32-year-old Billy Dee Anderson visited Columbus’ Chase Tower and asked to rent a safe-deposit box Feb. 19, 2016. Authorities say Anderson then threatened an employee when she refused to give him a hug after setting up the safe in a private room.

Police say Anderson sexually assaulted the woman until she feigned a medical event. Authorities say Anderson left, taking the victim’s keys and phone.

Anderson pleaded guilty to kidnapping and three counts of rape. He faces up to 44 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for life. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18.