EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say no guns were found in the car driven by a man fatally shot by police outside of Cleveland.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is determining whether 23-year-old Luke O. Stewart used his car as a weapon before he was fatally shot by a Euclid officer Monday.

Jill Del Greco, attorney general's office spokeswoman, says two officers responded to a report about a suspicious vehicle, but only one officer fired.

WEWS-TV has reported radio traffic included an officer saying the driver had tried to run over police.

It was the second fatal police shooting in suburban Cleveland in less than a week where no guns were found in suspects’ vehicles.