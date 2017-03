BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

DOW, DAVAIL DESEAN 8/10/1996 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Having Weapons While Under Disability



FREDRICK, MICHELLE J 7/7/1975 MILTON POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

GARVER, TENA 5/28/1969 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault

GIBSON, JASON LAMONT 8/16/1993 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



GREATHOUSE, KENNETH A. 2/15/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension) GROVE, BRANDON ORLANDO 5/13/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court



INGRAM, JESSICA L 12/19/1992 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



KISTLER, RALPH R IV 9/30/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



RAMSELL, WAYNE A JR 7/31/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fail To Obey Traffic Control Device



TEAGUE, MARCUS E 1/8/1989 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Robbery

TURNER, RODNEY 3/6/1965 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Suspension

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANDERSON, MAURICE 6/13/1983 3/14/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BOK, LEANNE NICOLE 11/6/1991 3/10/2017 RELEASED



BONAMASE, ALEXIS 1/24/1989 3/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BRITO, ANGEL JR 11/11/1992 2/18/2017 BONDED OUT



BROWN, SHAY JEREMY 12/15/1991 1/24/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



BYERS, DILLON 12/23/1992 10/9/2016 TIME SERVED



CARTER, SHELTON MONROE 12/2/1981 3/13/2017 BONDED OUT



COLE, CHARLES EDWARD JR 1/28/1986 3/10/2017 BONDED OUT



COUNCIL, JOHN FRANCIS CARTER 6/21/1992 3/10/2017 BONDED OUT



DAVENPORT, BRITTANNI TAYLOR NICOLE 12/19/1992 3/10/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



DICKEY, JOHN R 2/26/1992 1/23/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



FANT, DEANDRE L 12/18/1987 1/30/2017 BONDED OUT

FLEMING, SHANA MARIE 5/21/1979 3/10/2017 TIME SERVED

GILBERT, QUINTIN L 10/11/1990 3/10/2017 BONDED OUT



HUMBERT, ELLIOT DONELL 9/8/1975 3/11/2017 BONDED OUT



KAPSOURIS, MICHAEL N 1/29/1977 3/10/2017 RELEASED

MCKINNEY, LANEER RAYMOND 12/8/1991 3/14/2017 BONDED OUT

MINDLING, TYLER DEAN 9/7/1994 3/14/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



ROBINSON, SAMUEL 10/23/1988 3/7/2017 BONDED OUT

ROCHFORD, MICHAEL T 2/20/1986 11/8/2016 TIME SERVED



SMITH, MAALIK H 10/2/1997 3/14/2017 BONDED OUT



SMITH, MARGO M 3/22/1983 3/11/2017 EXTRADITION

WILLIAMS, DAMIAN DONNELL II 5/7/1994 2/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY