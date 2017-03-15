JOBS
Laid off Comprehensive Logistics/Source Providers workers receive Trade Adjustment Assistance



Published: Wed, March 15, 2017 @ 1:55 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

About 170 laid off workers at Comprehensive Logistics/Source Providers plant in Austintown have qualified for Trade Adjustment Assistance.

“The Trade Adjustment Assistance offered to those workers at Source Providers Company Inc. who lost their jobs will speed up the process of getting them back in the workforce,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “My office will continue to work with Source Providers Company Inc. to ensure that needed resources for these workers are provided during this difficult transition.”

TAA Program benefits include employment and case management services; training; Trade Adjustment Allowance; job search allowance; and a wage subsidy for up to two years that is available to reemployed older workers.

Comprehensive Logistics performs logistics for the General Motors Lordstown Plant where the Chevrolet Cruze is built. The loss of the third shift at the plant led to layoffs at Comprehensive and other area plants.

Jose Arroyo, United Steel Workers representative, decided to officially apply for TAA after reading a story in The Vindicator about the Cruze Hatchback, which is produced in Mexico.

“I was cautiously optimistic about our claim,” Arroyo said. “I felt like our claim had merit.”

