NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump, is writing a memoir that will focus on the couple's three children.

"Raising Trump" will be published Sept. 12, Gallery Books told The Associated Press today. Gallery is calling the book "nonpolitical" and it's also unlikely to be critical of the president. Donald and Ivana's children – Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric – are close to their father and are contributing memories to the book.

The children said in a statement they were "excited" about "Raising Trump" and called Ivana an "amazing mom."

Ivana Trump has written books before, including "The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again."