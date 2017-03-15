JOBS
GM announces Michigan investment



Published: Wed, March 15, 2017 @ 11:05 a.m.

WILLOW RUN, Mich. — General Motors today announced it will add or retain about 900 jobs across three Michigan facilities during the next 12 months.

GM identified these job opportunities: Romulus Powertrain Plant, about 220 new jobs to increase production of the 10-speed automatic transmission to be used in multiple GM products, including the current 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1; Flint Assembly Plant, about 180 retained jobs by redeploying team members from Lansing Delta Township to support production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pick-up trucks; and Lansing Delta Township, about 500 retained jobs to support production of the all-new Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave in the first quarter of 2018.

