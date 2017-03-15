YOUNGSTOWN

Whether you spend Fridays during lent at a local church or your favorite local restaurant, you’re bound to hear the sizzle as battered fish filets drop into deep fryers.

The traditional fish fry stems from the Catholic practice of abstaining from meat on Fridays during lent. Catholics have a large presence in the Valley. According to the 2010 U.S. Census, 30 percent of Mahoning County residents identify as Catholic, more than any other religion, so it’s no surprise that residents have plenty of options for getting their fish fix during lent.

But it’s not just the Catholic churches and their parishioners who have a taste for fried fish on a Friday.

Non-denominational Valley Christian Schools in Boardman just recently started having a fish fry. Dolph Carroll, athletic director and basketball coach at Valley Christian, said the fish fry was begun last year to raise money for the school’s athletic programs. He said the first year was very successful.

You can’t dine in at Valley Christian, but it offers drive-up service so patrons can order and receive dinners without leaving their vehicle.

