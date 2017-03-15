BOARDMAN

With uncertainty swirling around Antone’s Banquet Centre, Lori Crowl decided she couldn’t wait until her May wedding day to see if the facility would still be open for her reception.

“I haven’t received a phone call or letter or email,” Crowl said. “I tried to call the other day and the phone is disconnected.”

So, Crowl switched her venue. Now, she is concerned she will not be able to get her $1,000 deposit back.

Crowl joins other brides and area school districts unsure if Antone’s, a banquet hall at 8578 Market St. that has been in business for 20-plus years, is open.

Ross Scianna, owner of Antone’s, told The Vindicator this week that his venue remains open. The phone to the venue is disconnected, leaving customers to wonder why and how they can get in contact with Antone’s about their scheduled events. Scianna could not be reached for comment today.

In February, rumors circulated on social media that Antone’s was closing, but Scianna remained adamant that the business would remain open. A former employee, however, told The Vindicator she was instructed by Scianna to tell those with events planned that the banquet hall was closing.

On Wednesday, two local school districts confirmed to The Vindicator that they had to revisit plans for their high-school proms due to issues with Antone’s.

