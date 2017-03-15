Staff report

BOARDMAN

A police report detailing a shooting for which Tena Garver, 47, faces charges sheds new light on the incident that sent officers to the Chelsea Court Apartments at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Garver, along with the victim, reportedly tried to blame the shooting of her boyfriend on “a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt,” a claim township police quickly dispelled based on the evidence at the scene.

“As officers arrived at the apartment door, we observed no foot tracks in the freshly fallen snow from either direction,” an officer noted.

Inside, police found Garver and her boyfriend, who was lying on a couch with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital, and reportedly was in stable condition later that day.

According to police, Garver repeatedly changed her story before confessing the shooting. She at one point told police a man came to the apartment door and shot her boyfriend, then later said the shooting occurred outside when the victim was taking out the trash.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.