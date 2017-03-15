YOUNGSTOWN

In a 4-3 vote, Youngstown council tonight rejected legislation that would have had the city invest $350,000 and have that amount matched by Fresh Coast Capital LLC, a Chicago company, to conduct an analysis for ways to reduce the amount of storm water that goes into the sewer system.

The money would have gone toward a study to recommend ways to use green infrastructure, including plants, trees and soil to help manage the volume and quality of water going into the sewer system.

The study would have taken 12 to 18 months to complete.

Those voting against the proposal said there was no guarantee the study would have produced results and are concerned about the amount of money the city would be spending.

