BOARDMAN

As a working mom, Heather Newman doesn’t get to attend many of her kids’ school functions.

That’s why she was especially happy to be her son’s special person Wednesday at Robinwood Lane Elementary’s KISS – “Kids Invite Someone Special” – Day.

The annual tradition is a chance for family members, or another special person in a student’s life, to see what their student is up to during the school day.

“It’s about trying to bring the community into the schools,” Principal Don Robinson said. “The kids get so excited when they get to bring their special friend to school.”

Second-grade student Cooper Bartholomew asked grandfather Joe Novosel to be his special someone, continuing a tradition for the two.

Cooper said he asks his grandfather to come every year, and Joe always enjoys the visit.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I try to encourage him so that he is going to be an outstanding citizen and leader someday.”

