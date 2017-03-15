JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

All charges dismissed against ex-New York Jet Darrelle Revis



Published: Wed, March 15, 2017 @ 3:28 p.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has dismissed all charges against former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis stemming from a fight last month in Pittsburgh.

Revis had been charged with aggravated assault and other counts in a fight Feb. 12 in which two men were punched and knocked out.

A witness testified today that he came to Revis' aid during the fight and was responsible for the knockout punches.

Police said the incident began when a man started recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone and tried to delete it.

The Jets released Revis shortly after the incident and he's yet to sign with another team.

He starred at the University of Pittsburgh before the Jets drafted him 2007.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes