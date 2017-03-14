YOUNGSTOWN — Police reports said someone fired a shot into the ceiling of a 3114 South Ave. bar late Monday evening during a brawl.

Reports said officers were called about 11:35 p.m. to Club Twisted, where a bartender told them a man was arguing with several people. When she told them to stop, one of them threw a glass at her and another man took a gun out of pants and fired a round into the ceiling.

The bar owner was called, and when he arrived a woman sucker punched him in the face, reports said.

No one was injured in the shooting. No arrests were made, but detectives are investigating, reports said.