YOUNGSTOWN

Two Youngstown City School District educators are among 44 across the nation who have applied to work as the superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools in Florida, according to a story reported in The Gainesville Sun.

The educators are Stephen Stohla, interim superintendent of the Youngstown district, and Tryvan Leech, executive director of federal and state programs for prekindergarten through 12th grade.

The new superintendent is expected to start July 1, according to the Sun.