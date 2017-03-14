JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown educators seek Florida superintendent post



Published: Tue, March 14, 2017 @ 4:43 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Two Youngstown City School District educators are among 44 across the nation who have applied to work as the superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools in Florida, according to a story reported in The Gainesville Sun.

The educators are Stephen Stohla, interim superintendent of the Youngstown district, and Tryvan Leech, executive director of federal and state programs for prekindergarten through 12th grade.

The new superintendent is expected to start July 1, according to the Sun.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes