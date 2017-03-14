JOBS
Wright State uses Peanuts booth to help students



Published: Tue, March 14, 2017 @ 5:35 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio university is taking a page out of a classic American cartoon to help students with career questions.

The Dayton Daily News reports Wright State University has fashioned a “mobile career advisory center” out of a cardboard box like Lucy’s advice booth from the Peanuts cartoon.

Wright State says advisers will give students resume feedback and help out with other career services as they traverse the campus with Woodstock and Snoopy. Career services Assistant Director Lisa Duke says the university wants students to become more comfortable for their spring career fair.

The fair is planned for Wednesday.

