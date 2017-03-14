As I sit here at my desk casually watching the opening games of the NCAA Tournament it’s hard not to think about that large vacancy currently in the Youngstown State athletic offices and who the next coach of the YSU men’s basketball program could be.

After 12 years of the Jerry Slocum product that didn’t produce a whole heck of a lot of winning, Penguin fans are eager for something other than hoping the team happens to catch fire during the Horizon League Tournament and play the role of spoiler.

While I wasn’t here to witness it, I’ve heard plenty of times the past two years about how when the program was successful, the support was there. And the support for the women’s team has been there better than pretty much every school in the league minus the outlier of Green Bay.

