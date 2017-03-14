JOBS
Warren man gets prison term for selling drugs that led to woman's death



Published: Tue, March 14, 2017 @ 3:04 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Warren man was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to five years in prison for supplying the drugs that led to a woman’s overdose death last April.

Roderick Means, 33, received a five-year prison sentence from Judge Lou D’Apolito after pleading guilty Feb. 2 to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Means sold fentanyl to Melanie Anderson, 41, who died in Austintown of an overdose. Anderson had thought she was buying heroin but instead unwittingly took a dose of pure fentanyl, a high-risk opioid analgesic.

Means had claimed he thought he was selling her heroin also. He was caught after investigators used the victim’s cellphone to text Means and ask for another batch of drugs. When Means showed up to deliver it, he was arrested.

