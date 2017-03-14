RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A U.S. envoy wrapped up his first visit to the Middle East today with commitments from Israel and the Palestinians to advance "a genuine and lasting peace."

A joint U.S.-Palestinian statement gave few details on how President Donald Trump plans to break decades of deadlock and hostilities. It said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would discuss possibilities for peace with Trump on an upcoming visit to Washington.

Trump campaigned on promises he would depart from decades of American policy in the region, and he signaled a much closer relationship with Israel than former President Barack Obama.

His platform made no mention of Palestinian statehood, a key goal of the U.S. and international community for two decades. He promised to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to disputed Jerusalem, a move favored by Israel and bitterly opposed by the Palestinians, and signaled much greater tolerance for Israeli settlement construction on occupied lands.

But since taking office, Trump appears to have backpedaled. He seems to be in no rush to move the embassy, and during a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month, he urged restraint on Israeli settlement construction. He also has left the door open to a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.