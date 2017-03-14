Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The snow should stop falling by Wednesday afternoon, but is expected to cause inconveniences for the morning’s commute in some parts of the Mahoning Valley.

Some places in the area could have as little as an additional inch of snow by morning while others could have as much as 5 inches, said Andrew DiPaolo, meteorologist for 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

“It’s a crazy range,” he said. “We like to give a range like 2 to 3 inches. But with lake effect snow, it’s hard to forecast. North of [Interstate] 80 is the common areas where lake effect will be; 80 will be a slick road.”

The amount of snow that fell Monday night and this morning in the Valley ranged from a dusting to 31⁄2 inches, DiPaolo said.

By Wednesday afternoon, the snow will taper off, he said, but it won’t warm up.

The high temperature will be near 22 degrees with a low Wednesday night of about 15 with wind-chills in the single digits, DiPaolo said.

Read more of the week's forecast in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.