SEBRING

Nine months after Sebring water department became Ohio’s version of Flint, Mich., because Sebring failed to timely notify its customers it had elevated lead levels in its drinking water, the department had a problem with another contaminant.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued Sebring Village Public Water System a notice of violation Aug. 26 for exceeding the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes, known as TTHM.

TTHM is a byproduct of disinfecting drinking water with chlorine, according to the Water Quality and Health Council website, which educates the public on water disinfection.

Chlorine disinfectants have been added to drinking water for about 100 years to destroy microbial pathogens that could make consumers sick or kill them, the council says.

On Dec. 19, 2016, the TTHM levels were still too high, and the OEPA again cited the water system.

In both instances, the water system was required to send notices within 30 days to all its customers telling them about the problem. The most recent notices went out in early February, said Karl Reed, who has been the water system’s superintendent the past two months.

The notices told customers they did not need to use an alternative water supply, such as bottled water. It said the contaminant levels “do not pose an immediate risk to your health.”

It added, however, “some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the [maximum contaminant level] over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous systems, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.”

