Polls: Most Palestinians skeptical of Trump peace efforts



Published: Tue, March 14, 2017 @ 11:25 a.m.

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A poll shows that the vast majority of Palestinians believe President Donald Trump's policies will lead to more Israeli-Palestinian tensions or to stagnation.

Today's survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research says only 9 percent believe Trump will be able to relaunch Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. The survey among 1,270 respondents had an error margin of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

It was published as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hosted Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt to discuss peace efforts. Greenblatt met Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A U.S. statement says Greenblatt told Netanyahu that Trump hopes to work out an approach to settlement building that is consistent with the U.S. goal of reaching a peace deal. The envoy says Trump is interested in promoting Palestinian economic growth.

