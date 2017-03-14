JOBS
Police: Man killed baby's mom, abducted boy; both found safe



Published: Tue, March 14, 2017 @ 2:30 p.m.

DELTA, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man shot and killed the mother of his 10-month-old son and abducted the boy before being caught in Indiana.

Delta Police Chief Nathan Hartsock says authorities tracked James Ramey's cellphone to Fulton County, Ind., where he was found with the boy today. The child wasn't hurt.

Police say Ramey will be charged with aggravated murder and other counts.

The baby's maternal grandfather tells media outlets in northwestern Ohio that Ramey broke into the family's house early today and shot his daughter in the chest.

He says she later died at a hospital.

Several media outlets report Ramey earlier had been charged with domestic violence and that he was due in court later this month on a charge of violating a temporary protection order.

