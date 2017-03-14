— A handful of former Youngstown State football players put on a show for professional football scouts at YSU’s Pro Day held Tuesday at the Watson and Tressel Training Site.

At least 15 NFL scouts and one CFL scout were either coaching or evaluating players like Avery Moss, Derek Rivers, Jody Webb, Martin Ruiz, LeRoy Alexander, Brock Eisenhuth and Dylan Colucci.

Professional teams in attendance included Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Tennessee, Dallas, Jacksonville, Green Bay, New England, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Baltimore and Winnipeg.

Moss and Rivers were coached and drilled by two NFL defensive line coaches — Cincinnati’s Jacob Burney and Detroit’s Kris Kocurek.

“I feel like I did well,” Rivers said. “We’re going to find out.”