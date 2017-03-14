AUSTINTOWN

The Fitch High School band will travel to Virginia Beach in April, but enjoying a respite from the Northeast Ohio weather is not the trip’s focus.

On April 20, they will perform for veterans at the Norfolk Veterans Base in Hampton, Va.

It’s a tradition that dates back 45 years to 1972, started by former choir director Rosemary Kascher and Capt. Milton Kochert, a retired Navy officer who taught history at Fitch.

“Then they did it in ’73 and ’74,” said current choir director William Klein. “And here we are.”

The choir has traveled to several VA hospitals over the last 45 years. Klein said they generally stick to a rotation of Virginia Beach; Nashville, Tenn.; Chicago; and New York City.

It’s different than typical choir and band trips to competitions or amusement parks. Klein said it has a more lasting effect as well.

“Kids remember the VAs and the impact they make forever,” he said. “Trophies ... they go in a box eventually.”

