JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Dave Franco and 'Mad Men' star Alison Brie get married



Published: Tue, March 14, 2017 @ 1:20 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Franco and former "Mad Men" star Alison Brie have gotten married.

Publicists for both stars confirmed a People magazine report the pair wed. No details were released on where or when the ceremony took place.

Franco and Brie announced their engagement in August 2015, after three years of dating.

The 31-year-old Franco is best known for his roles in the "Neighbors" and "21 Jump Street" films.

Brie is 34 and starred as Trudy Campbell on "Mad Men." She also played Annie Edison on "Community."

Franco and Brie appear together in "The Disaster Artist," which stars and is directed by Franco's older brother, James. It premiered over the weekend at the South by Southwest film festival in Texas.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes