— Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin anticipates forward Kevin Love will return during the team’s trip that begins Saturday.

Love had surgery on his left knee Feb. 14. The defending NBA champions are 7-6 since he was injured and have been plagued by defensive and rebounding issues without the four-time All-Star.

Love is having his best season since joining the Cavaliers in 2014, averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds. Cleveland was outrebounded 52-38 in Sunday’s loss to Houston.

Griffin said Love participated in 3-on-3 drills Tuesday and the team will monitor how he responds before deciding on the next step. The nine-year veteran posted a photo of his uniform hanging in his locker before the Cavaliers’ game against the Detroit Pistons.

Cleveland, which had lost four of five, begins a four-game trip Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Cavaliers lead Boston by two games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.