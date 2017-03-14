BOARDMAN — A township man who told police he was shot in the torso by an unidentified suspect was actually shot by his live-in girlfriend, police said.
Township police were called to the Chelsea Court apartments about 4 a.m. today. There, the victim reported he’d been taking out the garbage when a stranger shot him.
Further investigation revealed the shooting actually stemmed from a domestic altercation regarding the couple’s dog, Police Chief Jack Nichols said.
The woman was arrested. Further details about the case were not immediately available.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.