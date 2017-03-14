JOBS
Activist sues Oscar nominee James Woods over 'Nazi' tweet



Published: Tue, March 14, 2017 @ 2:35 p.m.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio activist is suing Oscar nominee James Woods for defamation over a tweet he sent out during the presidential campaign season.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports Portia Boulger, a supporter of Bernie Sanders, filed a federal lawsuit this month.

The Twitter account @voxday identified Boulger as a woman in a Donald Trump T-shirt appearing to give a Nazi salute during a March 2016 rally for Trump.

Woods' account tweeted the photo and information, asking, "So-called #Trump 'Nazi' is a #BernieSanders agitator/operative?"

The same day, @voxday issued a correction, saying the woman wasn't Boulger. Woods tweeted 10 days later that she wasn't Boulger.

Woods' attorney calls the lawsuit "patently bogus."

Boulger is seeking millions in damages.

Woods received best-actor Oscar nominations for his roles in "Salvador" and "Ghosts of Mississippi."

