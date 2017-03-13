Cedars West End, 706 Steel St., Youngstown, March 17, entertainment from Baroque Monody, Highland Rose and T-Tops (Pittsburgh, Pa.) for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration! $5 cover. Doors at 9 p.m.

Crickets Bar, 1733 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17. Reubens, corned beef and cabbage will be available starting at 11 a.m. Kegs and Eggs at 9 a.m. Seamus will perform inside from 3-7 p.m.; Disco Inferno takes the outdoor stage at 7 p.m.; Bustin Loose takes the indoor stage at 11 p.m.

The Federal, 110 W. Federal St., Youngstown, St. Patrick’s Day, “Sham-Rock” on the Block, 8 a.m., 4th annual Pints and Pancakes. Irish food, drink specials and live entertainment until 2:30 a.m. The event features live music, traditional Irish food, Irish bagpipers, games and contests. Band schedule: 2-3:30 p.m., The Labra Brothers; 4-6:30 p.m., The Patty “O” Band; 6:45-8 p.m., Whiskey Pilots; 8:15-11 p.m., Hoss and the Juggernauts. The outdoor tent will be open from noon to 11 p.m.

Groggy Mondays, 81/2 Sycamore Drive, New Middletown, March 11. St. Patrick’s Day Party with John Grahovac Sr. and friends, 7-10 p.m.

Irish Bob’s Pub, 3602 South Ave., Youngstown, March 17. Breakfast buffet 6-10 a.m.; Full kitchen 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; live Irish entertainment by the Bogside Boys, 3-9 p.m.; local entertainment 10 p.m.-2 a.m.; Face Painting with Christine, 5-10 p.m.

Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., Liberty, open 1 hour later March 17. Old Dublin Fish Fry with Coleen McNally Harris 6-8 p.m. March 10; Irish Breakfast from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 10; Green Eggs and Corned Beef Buffet with County Mayo, March 12 at the Mill Creek location; Green Eggs and Corned Beef Brunch with Ginger Ackley at the Liberty location. Corned beef special all day at all four locations March 14-15. Extra-large corned beef and reuben sandwiches, stout stew and corned beef and cabbbage dinners March 16 and 17. Liberty location has entertainment, including County Mayo, all day long.

Magic Tree Pub and Eatery, 7463 South Ave, Boardman. Sunday (Parade Day): 8 a.m., Irish breakfast (kegs and eggs); 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Celtic Rush Irish Band (pub side); noon-2 p.m., Irish Trad Session; 1 p.m., meet Beauty & the Beast; after parade, Stephen Holter the bagpiper; 3-6 p.m., The Bogside Boys Irish Band. Monday: 6 p.m., Southern Tier Brewing event, rare beer tasting/glass inclusive, 1/2 price on craft beer, prizes and giveaways, including dinner for two at the brewery. Tuesday: 6 p.m., Oskar Blues Brewery event, rare beer tasting/glass inclusive, Trivia Night, prizes and giveaways. Wednesday: 6 p.m., Four String Brewery event, rare beer tasting, live music with Todd Cutshaw, prizes and giveaways. Thursday, March 16: 6 p.m., Market Garden Brewery event, rare beer tasting, special firkin beer tapping, live music, prizes and giveaways. Friday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day): 8 a.m., Irish Breakfast (kegs and eggs). 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Grady Miller Band; Stephen Holter Irish bagpiper; 1-5 p.m., Fast Freddy live show; 6-10 p.m., Chardon Polka Band. Saturday, March 18: 6 p.m., Ballast Point Brewery event, rare beer; 8 p.m., Labra Brothers Band; prizes and giveaways.

Mojo’s Pub and Grill, 6292 Mahoning Ave., Austintown; 330-793-6656. Live music, drink specials and corned beef sandwiches all day.

O’Donold’s Irish Pub, 6000 Mahoning Ave., Austintown. Doors open at 5:30 a.m. for Irish Breakfast. Huge party in a heated tent and indoors. Opens for Irish Breakfast at 5:30 a.m.. Schedule of bands: Schaffer brothers, 8 a.m.; County Mayo, noon; 80’s Proof, 5 p.m.; Graphic Pink, 8 p.m. Stepdancers and bagpipers thoughout the day

O’Donold’s Irish Pub & Grill Downtown, 122 W. Federal St., Youngstown. Doors open at 5:30 a.m. for Irish Breakfast, green beer and corned beef. Join Youngstown’s highest-ranking Irishman, Mayor John A. McNally, as he gets the annual celebration started by tapping the first keg of seasonally colored beer. This event includes drink specials and music by the Shaffer Brothers Band until 10 p.m.

Quaker Steak and Lube, 5800 Interstate Blvd., Austintown, opens at 6 a.m. for breakfast followed by all-day entertainment, including Captain John Stout, Celtic Rush, Kevin Richards Trio, the Rogues of Rafferty, Tara’s Fire and more.

Quaker Steak and Lube, 435 Boardman-Poland Road, Boardman. St. Patrick’s Day celebrations include a 9 a.m. breakfast followed by all day entertainment. The line-up includes Richard Boston, Captain John Stout, Tara’s Fire, Guys Without Ties and karaoke on the patio.

Quaker Steak and Lube, 2191 Millennium Blvd., Cortland, holiday food, entertainment and drink specials available all day.

Quaker Steak and Lube, 101 Chestnut St., Sharon, Pa., entertainment all day, starting at 6 a.m. Breakfast fares of green eggs & ham and more. Annual keg tapping at 7 a.m. Green beer, leprechauns, beard and mustache contests all day. Bagpipers, Burke Irish School of Dancers, Irish musicians and more.

V2 Wine Bar Trattoria, 100 W. Federal St., Youngstown, 6th annual “Sham-Rock” on the Block. All-day festival featuring live music, traditional Irish food, Irish bagpipers, games and contests, Irish music, a full outside bar, and four live bands. Hoss and the Juggernauts will headline in the heated outdoor tent. Band schedule in the heated tent: 2-3:30 p.m. the Labra Brothers; 4-6:30 p.m., the Patty ‘O’ Band; 6:45-8 p.m., Whiskey Pilot; 8:15-11 p.m. Hoss and the Juggernauts. Ohio bagpipers will be in throughout the day. The tent will be open from noon to 11 p.m. V2 opens at 9 a.m. and features $4 large drafts, $5 Irish car bombs and Vernon’s famous corned beef.

OTHER EVENTS

Lookin’ For Green Hike, 6-7:30 p.m. March 16, Ford Nature Center, 840 Old Furnace Road, Youngstown. Participants are invited to enjoy daylight savings time while looking for green in a hike around Lake Cohasset. Moderate, 3 miles.

Shamrock Trolley, 2-3 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. March 17, Ford Nature Center, 840 Old Furnace Road, Youngstown. Celebrate the day on a tour of Mill Creek MetroParks. Trolley is unheated – plan to bundle up in green and look for green. Call 330-740-7107 for information.