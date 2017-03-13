JOBS
US Attorney for northern Ohio among those asked to resign



Published: Mon, March 13, 2017 @ 12:41 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The top federal prosecutor for northern Ohio was among the 46 U.S. attorneys from across the country asked last week to immediately resign by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Carole Rendon was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last summer after Steven Dettelbach resigned to enter private practice.

Cleveland.com reported that Rendon knew she’d be leaving the post but had no warning Sessions would ask her to immediately resign.

Ohio’s two U.S. senators have recommended the appointment of Justin Herdman as the next U.S. attorney for northern Ohio.

Benjamin Glassman, the Columbus-based U.S. attorney for the southern half of the state, was appointed by federal judges and is expected to remain on the job until his replacement is confirmed by the Senate.

