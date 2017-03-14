NEW YORK (AP) — UConn's drive for five will begin at home.

Winners of 107 straight games, coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies won't have to leave the state of Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament until the Final Four as they try for an unprecedented fifth consecutive national championship.

The top seed will open at home Saturday against Albany and if they advance to the Bridgeport Regional would have a short drive.

"I worry sometimes about being at home. I worry about the distractions that kids have," Auriemma said. "When you are on the road you can just huddle everybody up and you can eliminate a lot of distractions. Sometimes the officials get funny against the home team in the NCAA Tournament."

While the Huskies won't have to leave the state until potentially heading to Dallas for the national semifinals, the other No. 1 seeds aren't as lucky.

South Carolina is the top seed in Stockton, Calif. The Gamecocks are headed out of the Eastern time zone for the third time in four seasons. The Gamecocks' lone trip to the Final Four came when they played a regional in Greensboro in 2015.

Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the Oklahoma City Regional and Notre Dame is the top choice in Lexington, Ky.