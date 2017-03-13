JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Think tank: GOP health care plan could cost Ohio billions



Published: Mon, March 13, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A nonpartisan think tank says Ohio would lose billions of dollars in federal Medicaid funding under the Republican plan to replace former President Barack Obama’s health-care law.

A new analysis by the Cleveland-based Center for Community Solutions concludes the plan could cost Ohio more than $25 billion by 2025.

The GOP plan would change how the federal government helps states pay for the tax-funded health-insurance program. The center’s analysis says the resulting payments wouldn’t be enough in Ohio to keep pace with health-care costs.

The state expanded Medicaid in 2014 under the Affordable Care Act, and it now serves more than 3 million poor and disabled Ohioans.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Ohio’s proposed Medicaid budget for next year is projected at $28 billion, including federal funding.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes