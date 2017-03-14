BOARDMAN — Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018, said his message is clear: if elected, he’ll work to make sure people have good jobs, kids get a quality education and people feel safe in their neighborhoods.

“If you don’t have those three then the other things don’t matter,” said Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, to about 150 people tonight at a campaign event at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 hall, District 2.

Schiavoni said that “everybody deserves a fair shot at life. It doesn’t have to be that complex. Politicians make it seem like politics has to be so confusing and so complex, but it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Schiavoni said he wants to talk about the issues that will make Ohio a better place “and improve the quality of life for all Ohioans. It doesn’t have to be rocket science. When you talk about improving the quality of life, you’re talking about giving people an opportunity for employment, quality education and makes sure people are safe in their neighborhoods.”

Schiavoni officially announced two weeks ago that he was running for governor, but has been campaigning around the state since the summer. He said he’s made campaign stops in about 25 counties.

