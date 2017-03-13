PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man whose company scoops up pet poop has been placed on probation for two years and fined $500 for buying fake Secret Service identification cards and badges online from China to impress women on a dating site.

A federal judge in Pittsburgh imposed the sentence today on 54-year-old Christopher Diiorio of Greensburg, who pleaded guilty in November to a count of fraudulently using an official seal.

He acknowledged the other behavior alleged by federal prosecutors, including flashing an ID card during a traffic stop and trying to use a Secret Service badge to get a government rate for a hotel room.