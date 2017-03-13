JOBS
Pa. Gov. Wolf announces travel restrictions in advance of winter storm



Published: Mon, March 13, 2017 @ 3:27 p.m.

HARRISBURG, PA. — Gov. Tom Wolf today signed a proclamation of disaster emergency in anticipation of a significant winter snowstorm that will impact the state starting tonight through late Tuesday, and announced Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will restrict speeds on interstates and some large commercial vehicular travel.

Wolf also announced that PennDOT will strategically deploy additional assets to areas expected to be hardest hit by the storm, including the Northeast, Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

